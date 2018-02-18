Young Miller falls in Winter Olympics

Filipino-American Asa Miller finished 70th overall in the men’s giant slalom event of the 2018 Winter Olympics on in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

The 17-year-old Miller checked in at 1:27.52 time for 81st place in the first run then had 1:22.43 (68th overall) in the second run for a total of 2:49.95.

Miller, who is inspired by Norwegian alpine skier Henrik Kristofferson and US alpine skier Samuel Dupratt, entered the course at 104th in both runs.

Some 110 participants joined that competition.

Two days ago, Philippine’s very own figure skater Michael Martinez bowed out at the ice skating competition after failing to reach the 24-man cut as the two-time Olympian placed only at No. 28th with a total of 55.56 points in the preliminary round.

Hirscher claims Olympic double with giant slalom win

Austrian Marcel Hirscher claimed his second Olympic gold of the Pyeongchang Games, showing all his class to comprehensively win the men’s giant slalom.

Hirscher, who finally won an individual gold in the alpine combined on Tuesday after dominating the World Cup for the last six years, clocked an aggregate of 2min 18.04sec down the Rainbow 1 course.

Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen claimed silver, 1.27sec adrift of Hirscher, with France’s Alexis Pinturault following up on his combined silver with bronze, a further four-hundredths back.

“Right now he’s the best,” Hirscher’s coach Michael Pircher said.

“At aged 28, he’s had his best season since he started skiing — already 10 victories in the World Cup, leading in GS, slalom and overall standings, and now two gold medals.

“His career was already fantastic. He’s shown that in the World Cup, but hadn’t shown it in the Olympics. It was just that Olympic gold that was missing from his collection.”

Pircher added: “He’s very special, very focused on his skiing and very professional, be it with his preparation, material, nutrition, conditioning, training or physiotherapist.”

Hirscher, a six-time consecutive World Cup overall champion, showed none of the nerves that afflicted American Mikaela Shiffrin in her failed attempt to defend her slalom title after winning the giant slalom the previous day.

He laid down a near-faultless first run on a course that saw many other racers come unstuck on a tricky, twisting run-in to the finish line.

That left him a very healthy 0.63sec ahead of closest rival Pinturault, Kristoffersen paying the price for a mistake to finish 10th, 1.31sec off the pace.

When the Norwegian took to the slope for the second run, he raced down in the fastest time in an impressive display of aggressive skiing, 0.04sec faster than Hirscher’s leg.

WITH AFP REPORTS