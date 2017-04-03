Young NPA rebel yields in Zambo Sur

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A young member of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to Army troops of the Joint Task Force ZamPeLan in Zamboanga del Sur recently.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesman, said Jonar Alamba Proto, 19 and a regular member of the Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda–KARA of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee, surrendered to Lt. Col. Virgilio Hamos, commanding officer of the 53rd Infantry Battalion, at the headquarters of the 53rd IB in Camp Sabido, Zamboanga del Sur.

Proto, of Barangay Matalang, Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur, underwent custodial debriefing conducted by the JTF ZamPeLan.

Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., commanding general of the Westmincom, claimed that the surrender of Proto showed that the government was not only winning the heart of the people but also that of the enemy.

“This success is a result of the combined efforts of the troops, the local government units and the populace in the joint battle against terrorism, insurgency and any form of criminality,” he added.

“The government and the soldiers will be more than willing to welcome rebels who wish to lay down their arms, join the mainstream society and live a peaceful life,” Galvez said.