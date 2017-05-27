Young PH artists showcase fresh travel perspectives

While social media has been flooded with breathtaking beach photos that carry hashtags such as #vitaminsea and #beachlife, young artists Reen Barrera and Zorrick Enriquez have chosen to give a classic perspective to this favorite summer destination.

In cooperation with Hotel Jen Manila, the duo opens “Seascape,” a mesmerizing visual on the journey of the seas.

Born in 1990 in Paris, France, Barrera has studied fine arts major in advertising at Far Eastern University. He started working in 2011 as a sculptor under a private company. He started painting full time in 2015. Most of his works incorporate many details that are not precise, a mix of chaos and peace, a balance in which he is still trying to find.

He recently held his first solo exhibit called “Talking Heads” in Nova Art Gallery in Makati featuring his signature doll creations named “ohlala”.

Today, Barrera—who also dabbles in music—is the dubbed as the ‘resident’ artist of the hotel with most of his works featured by the hotel.

Enriquez, on the other hand, is a visual artist who claims that he owes his talent from his father, who is a commercial portrait artist in Batangas City.

Before pursuing his studies of visual art by taking Fine Arts in Batangas State University, the 21-year old was first loved by his schoolmates for making on the spot portraits.

Eventually, Enriquez continued his search for knowledge in The Academy of Arts of Global Knowledge Philippines.

Seascape is part of the hotel’s new “Jen-Why Art” campaign, which throws the spotlight on emerging artists.

“

Reen and Zorrick are what Jen-Why Art is all about. We want to introduce the works of Manila’s emerging young artists to our guests,” said Edward Kollmer, the hotel’s general manager.

The month-long exhibit runs from May 18 to June 18, 2017. A silent auction will be held with proceeds going to the pre-school students of Maytubig Daycare Center.