Young PH golfers earn berths for 2018 Junior World Golf Championship

The 2018 JGFP International Qualifier Tour has completed its final two rounds last March 17 and 18 at the Southlinks Golf Club with ten junior golfers securing slots to the 2018 IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego, California in July.

Leading the charge is four-time junior world champion Jed Dy who had to go through a wringer in the Boys 13-14 class to earn his ticket to San Diego. Playing in the last day of play still four strokes behind overall, Dy managed to catch up in the last five holes to force a three-hole play-off with Miguel Ilas, as both players finished with identical 450s after six rounds in the tour that employed an eight-to-play-six format.

Aidric Chan won the boys’ 15-18 with a 436 (73-72-71-69-74-77) foiling a last day charge of Jolo Magcalayo who finished second with 443 (70-68-73-80-78-74) followed by Tae Won Ha.

Mikha Fortuna dominated the girls’ class with 447 (71-71-70-78-76-81) followed by Kayla Nocum (72-81-78-80-74-72) and Mariel Tee (78-77-81-76-76-75) with identical 463’s.

Sam Dizon won the girls’ 13-14 after she broke a tie with Annyka Cayabyab, 72-77. She won by five strokes overall, 459 (77-75-75-81-79-72) to 464 (75-74-81-81-76-77).

Zachary Castro romped away with the top prize in boys’ 11-12 with a 438. Santino Pineda finished second with a 485.

Jody Castillo ruled the girls’ 11-12 with a 591 against Alexa Tan’s 776.

Bhuvas Nagpal dominated the boys’ 9-10 with a 491 but is ineligible to earn an IMG slot, as he is not a Filipino citizen. The slot instead went to Vitto Miravite who beat Luis Ballesteros by one stroke, 511-512. Miravite came into the last day trailing Ballesteros by three strokes but outplayed him 81-85 to earn the slot.

Reese Ng won the girls division over Celine Abalos, 510-532.

In the 7-8 division, Emilio Hernandez won over Scott Ng and Mikha Dela Paz prevailed over Christiane Ong.

Chan, Fortuna, Dy, Dizon, Castro, Castillo, Miravite, Ng, Hernandez and Dela Paz all earned slots to the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship. The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) will shoulder their entry fees in the meet.

The JGFP will award the rest of the slots to top players in the IMG Junior World Golf Championship four-round qualifying tournament in May.