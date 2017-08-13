Young PH netter wins five doubles titles in Europe

Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala has swept the girls doubles titles as part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Under-14 touring team to Young Stars Tournaments in Europe from the second week of July until this weekend.

Eala and Indonesian partner, Priska Madelyn Nugroho won their fifth title when they defeated Moldovan Arina Gamretkaia and Armenian Milena Gevorgyan, 6-3, 6-4, in the final of the Young Champions Cup at the Kon. Excelsior Hasselt Tennis Club in Hasselt, Belgium.

Eala and Nugroho won their first title when they beat Italians, Eleonora Alvisi and Asia Serafini, 6-2, 6-4, in the finals of the Open des Jeune that was organized by the Stade Francais Club in Paris, France — the kick off tournament of the program supported by the Grand Slam Development Fund.

From Paris, the team proceeded to Velp, Netherlands for the Windmill Cup where Eala and Nugroho claimed their second straight title after posting a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Egyptian, Hania Aboulsaad, and Moroccan, Sara Akid, 7-5, 6-1.

The touring team returned to France and joined the La Balle Mimosa Loire-Atlantique in Nantes. Eala and Nugroho once again dominated the doubles competition, winning over Peru’s Daianne Hayashida and Camila Soares, 6-3, 6-1, in the finals.

The fourth stop of the touring team was the Internationale Deutsche Tennismeisterschaften in Duren, Germany. Eala and Nugroho clinched their fourth title after posting a 4-6, 6-4, (10-5) victory over South Koreans, Bo Young Jeong and Yeon Woo Ku, in the championship round.

Eala was a member of the team that played in the World Juniors Tennis Championships Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying in Bangkok, Thailand last March. Her teammates were Ma. Carmencita Carlos and Amanda Gabrielle Zoleta.

