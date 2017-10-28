Young pro Lam nurtures desire to win

Born in Brunei, James Ryan Lam discovered golf when he was 15 after being influenced by a high school friend.

Lam, 29, relocated to the Philippines when he turned 16. “I did not play much JunGolf. I only probably played a year or two of Jungolf here in the Philippines,” he said.

Lam, when not playing golf, usually stays at home. He also makes sure to attend church every Sunday. The promising golfer also scolded himself for missing his workouts recently. “I used to play a lot of basketball but now not so much. I might get back to the gym after I stopped couple of months ago.”

Lam, who turned professional in 2010, said that behind the glamor of golf is hard work.

“It’s hard. You have to work hard everyday. You can take weeks off if you are not feeling good but usually our daily job is practice five to six days. I play in Canlubang and my membership is at Valley Golf.”

Lam is keeping the desire to win burning inside of him. “I want to win. That’s what I want to do and go on a bigger tour like Asian Tour, European Tour, Japan Tour and maybe PGA Tour one day.”

And based on his recent finishes, it’s just a matter of time before he accomplishes his goals.

“I’ve had three second places, one loss in a playoff, and then my most recent one was at Malarayat where I finished second solo. Then the duo when we won twice in 2013, and this year in Baguio during the North vs South Golf championships.”

* * *

WHAT’S IN THE BAG

Driver – TaylorMade M1

Fairway woods – Ping G25

Irons – Ping i25

Wedges – Ping Glide

Putter – Ping Ketsch

Ball – OnCore