Young talents shine in pre-school camp

Young minds seek stimulation—and when little ones continue to show eagerness to learn, it is important to support them to foster creativity, growth, and a love for learning that can be nurtured through adulthood.

Watching children learn and develop new skills is rewarding for parents but it’s sometimes hard to remember that children’s love and excitement for discovery is what’s left behind out of their accomplishment.

This is precisely why Promil Pre-School continues to aid parents in achieving their children’s potential by providing them with the unique combination of brain and body-building nutrients that support learning during the crucial window of talent development.

Along this line, the milk brand’s program continues to create platforms such as the I-Shine Talent Camp where kids are given opportunity to hone their inherent talents to maximum potential.

Already on its fifth year, this year’s I-Shine Talent Camp gave children a lot to work on, together with high caliber mentors meant to draw out their talents across various genres.

Divided into three groups, each camp featured an expert in the field to help kids nurture their gifts to the highest potential. Teacher Georcelle Dapat-Sy and Rico Blanco teamed up to be mentors for the Stage Camp. Maestor Ryan Cayabyab shared his mastery of music among members of the Music Camp, and Robert Alejandro imparted his artistic vision to the creative minds being nurtured in the Art Camp.

The culmination of this year’s edition was celebrated with the mentors, parents, and the children, who displayed everything they have learned at the Huseng Batute Theater at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Sean Hayden Bermudez won the top prize for Stage Camp after displaying exceptional moves and stage presence; Alliyah Umandal’s puppet art wowed judges who awarded her as the Grand Art Camp I-Shiner; and Seth Levi Salada, displayed his mastery of rhythm and took home the grand prize for Music Camp.

“How you support your kids and nurture their brain and body are some of the best investments you can make as a parent. I-Shine serves as a way for Promil Pre-School to give parents more opportunities to create unique experiences that can develop and foster potential in their child,” Wyeth Nutrition Philippines product manager Yvette Villegas said.