Young woman fulfills dreams with AboitizPower

The moment Maria Kimberlyn Terbio set foot at the Cleanergy Center for the very first time in 2015, she knew she wanted to be part of AboitizPower to fulfill her dream of touching more lives.

Today, Ate Kim, as Terbio is fondly called, continues to realize that dream as she welcomes visitors to the Cleanergy Center and help them learn about renewable energy the Aboitiz way.

Not so long ago, Terbio was a young woman on her bicycle who would usually pass by a breathtaking landscape of rice paddies and mountains on her way to work. While taking pleasure in the beauty of nature, she also could not help but notice the transmission lines, steam pipes, and geothermal fields in the background. She grew more curious about the facilities and promised herself that one day, she would learn what these are for.

True enough, Ate Kim found out about electricity in more ways than she imagined possible.

“I was once a visitor at the Cleanergy Center,” Ate Kim said as she recalled how her journey with AboitizPower began.

As a community mobilizer for an NGO in her community, Ate Kim was responsible for helping the youth find economic opportunities. Inspired by the many positive stories she had heard about AboitizPower, she proposed and built on a partnership with AP Renewables Inc. (APRI), the business unit that operates and manages the MakBan Geothermal Power Plant and Cleanergy Center in the provinces of Laguna and Batangas.

That partnership with APRI led her to the Cleanergy Center, which opened endless opportunities for her to realize her dream of making an impact on many people’s lives. Ate Kim joined APRI in 2016 and has since contributed to the organization’s goal of advancing business and communities.

To date, the Cleanergy Center, where Ate Kim works as a tour guide, has welcomed close to 40,000 local and foreign visitors since it opened in 2013. It has become a favorite educational facility for people who want to learn about Cleanergy, AboitizPower’s brand for clean and renewable energy, in a fun and engaging way.

Concern for visitors

In 2017, the Cleanergy Center underwent renovation to provide visitors with an even better learning experience.

It reopened in December last year in time for its fourth anniversary celebration that highlighted the youth’s invaluable role in the community.

Recently, APRI also awarded the Cleanergy Youth Ambassador title to 12 students of Buenaventura E.

Fandialan Memorial Integrated National High School (BEFMINHS) in Laguna. This project was launched in 2017, where aspiring Cleanergy youth ambassadors were trained on tour and events management at the Cleanergy Center. The volunteers also immersed in APRI’s host community in Barangay San Vicente, Santo Tomas, Batangas.

Ate Kim’s eyes glistened with tears as she witnessed how her once small idea of creating opportunities for the youth to discover their potentials has now become a reality.

“I worked hard to achieve my dream of working with AboitizPower and APRI as I also share the aspirations of the youth who worked in the NGO where I started working,” Ate Kim said in Filipino.

The Cleanergy Youth Ambassadors Project was actually inspired by her “youth integration” proposal to APRI when she was still in her previous organization.

Ate Kim is only one of the thousands of AboitizPower team members all over the country, who are continuously inspired by the lives they help improve through the work that they do.

This inspiring “dream come true” story of Ate Kim is a testament to AboitizPower’s bigger dream of becoming the power partner, neighbor, and employer of choice for all its stakeholders.