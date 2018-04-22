Younghusband powers Davao past Marikina

Phil Younghusband posted a brace as 10-man Davao Aguilas FC downed JPV Marikina FC, 3-2, to take the second spot in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Saturday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Younghusband struck early then hit the match-winning goal in the second half, propelling the shorthanded Aguilas to No. 2.

The unbeaten Davaoeños improved to eight points on two wins and as many draws. They stood just a point behind inaugural titlist Ceres Negros FC.

It was a grim start for Marlon Maro’s team as Adam Reed received a red card for a dangerous tackle on JPV midfielder just two minutes past the kickoff.

Shooting from the penalty arc, Younghusband sent his free kick into the top-left corner of the net to break the scoreless deadlock in the 13th minute.

Kim Sung Min doubled the lead five minutes later as the Korean forward skillfully controlled a deflected cross on his chest then fired from a tight angle.

JPV Marikina narrowed the gap in the 28th when John Celiz exploited a scramble inside the box to shoot past goalkeeper Nick O’Donnell.

The Marikeños drew level with Japanese forward Keigo Moriyasu converting a free kick in first half stoppage time.

Davao regained the lead 15 minutes after the restart. James Younghusband headed a throw-in to his unmarked brother Phil, who beat Nelson Gasic from close range.

It eventually became the game-winner as Celiz shot just inches wide in injury time, muffing a potential equalizer for the Voltes.

JPV absorbed its third straight defeat and dropped to No. 3 with six points on two early victories.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC-Iloilo and Stallion Laguna FC were still at playing press time at the University of Makati Football Stadium.