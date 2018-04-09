Younghusband powers Davao to first PFL win

James Younghusband delivered the lone goal as Davao Aguilas FC notched its first win at the expense of Stallion Laguna FC, 1-0, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Sunday at the Biñan Football Stadium.

Younghusband scored in the first half, helping the Aguilas soar to their maiden maximum points of the season.

Davao Aguilas head coach Marlon Maro was grateful for the breakthrough victory but admitted that they still have to up their game.

“Well, thanks for the win tonight. Although we managed to win this game, there are still a lot of things to improve,” said Maro.

“It looks ugly but at the end we are the winning team. That is what’s important,” added the national team mentor.

The Aguilas surpassed idle Ceres Negros FC at No. 2 with four points built on a win and a draw.

Stallion Laguna coach Ernie Nierras rued their missed chances that could have resulted in a draw or even a home win.

“We did have a lot of chances but we just couldn’t get the ball past the goalkeeper,” lamented Nierras. “They (players) played the way we wanted them to play. We created opportunities. It’s just wasn’t our game.”

The Stallions suffered their second loss as they fell to No. 5 with three points and an inferior goal difference to Ceres and Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Both clubs started aggressive but it was the Aguilas who drew first blood. Phil Younghusband fed a cross to his brother James, who headed home the ball in the 38th minute.

The Biñan-based booters misfired several strikes and their late flurry was denied by the Davao defense anchored on keeper Nick O’Donnell.

With the Aguilas’ win, last year’s runner-up Global Cebu FC remained the only winless squad this season.