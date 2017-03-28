Younghusband shines as Azkals rip Nepal

Team captain Phil Younghusband led the Philippine Azkals to a 4-1 win over Nepal in their opening game in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Tuesday.

The veteran striker opened the scoring with a shot from the penalty spot in the 21st minute then completed his brace in the 23rd.

Iain Ramsay scored a goal in the 37th minute followed by Javier Patino’s in the 75th minute that sealed the victory for the Philippines.

Bishal Rai registered the lone goal for the visiting side with a short range strike in the first minute of added time in the initial half.