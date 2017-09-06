Younghusbands save Azkals vs Yemen

Phil and James Younghusband came to the Philippines’ rescue as the Azkals settled for a 2-2 draw with Yemen to stay unbeaten in the third round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers on Tuesday night at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The Younghusband brothers delivered the equalizers as the men’s national football team remained on top of Group F with seven points on a 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record.

Yemen stayed on the second spot with its second draw and a win for five points.

Mudir Al Radaei went for a diving header to hand the Yemeni squad the opening goal in the 27th minute.

Just three minutes later, skipper Phil erased the home side’s deficit as the veteran striker fired a stunning free kick to the top corner of the net.

Yemen seized the lead once again with Nabil Hazaea feeding the ball to Al Matari, who feigned Etheridge for a clinical finish 10 minutes into the second half.

James salvaged a point for the Azkals as the older Younghusband towered over the Yemeni defenders to pull off a well-placed free kick by Manny Ott in the 71st.

The Philippines and Yemen will collide anew on October 10 at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium in Qatar.