Younghusbands star anew for Aguilas

Younghusband brothers James and Phil starred anew as Davao Aguilas FC thrashed Global Cebu FC, 3-0, to stay unscathed and tighten its grip of the second spot in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Sunday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Younghusband brothers buried all the goals as the No. 2 Aguilas soared to 11 points on an unbeaten record of three wins and two draws.

Davao Aguilas moved four points clear of No. 3 Kaya FC-Iloilo and a marker adrift of leading Ceres Negros FC.

The lone Mindanao-based club also posted its second straight win after a 3-2 upset over JPV Marikina FC last week.

Last year’s runner-up Global Cebu, on the other hand, continued to struggle as it remained at the cellar with a winless slate of one draw against four losses.

The People’s Club only had a point to show from a 2-2 stalemate with Davao in their first encounter this season last April 15.

Eager to evade another standoff, both squads produced early scoring chances courtesy of Global striker Rufo Sanchez and Davao forward Sungmin Kim.

Davao goalkeeper Nick O’Donnell and Global gloveman Patrick Deyto came up with brilliant saves to keep the scoreless deadlock.

Sixteen minutes into the match, however, Wesley Dos Santos fouled Tyler Matas inside the penalty box. Star striker Phil made no mistake from the spot as Davao drew first blood.

Phil then turned into a playmaker, laying off the ball to his older brother James, who doubled the cushion with an easy tap-in in the 51st minute.

Another nifty Younghusband connection wrapped up the Aguilas’ dominance. Phil sent a superb cross from left flank into the box wherein a lurking James headed the ball past Deyto in the 65th.

Davao went on to score the romp ahead of its titanic midweek clash against inaugural champion Ceres Negros.