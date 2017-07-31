Your fuel, on us!

Be one of 10 winners of P50,000 worth of Shell fuel vouchers by joining Citi Credit Cards’ “Swipe for a Million” raffle promotion! Simply use your Citi credit card to earn one raffle entry, no minimum spend required. You can also take home P1,000,000 cash credits or a P&G gift pack worth P10,000. Plus, get a chance to win other lifestyle prizes instantly at www.winwithciti.com. Swipe until August 15, 2017 and win amazing gifts from the country’s leading global bank. To learn more about this draw and other special promotions exclusive to Citi cardholders, log on to www.citibank.com.ph.