Your third eye on the road

With the number of “cheap” dash cams that offer substandard video quality and poor construction now out in the market, having a dependable full high- definition dash cam is the way to go. With the number of road rage cases and aggressive drivers that you encounter in everyday traffic, having a “third eye” is an essential equipment to have in your vehicle.

Blaupunkt, a byword in the audio/video industry, is introducing the DVR BP 2.0 and 3.0 FHD dash cams. Aside from its design and construction associated with German quality and reliability, the DVR BP 2.0 and 3.0 FHD is worth considering because of its affordability as it is priced at just P3,150 for the entry level BP 2.0. Blaupunkt dash cams are sleek and compact in design, and weighs only only 50 grams. Measuring at just 63 x 58 x 30 mm, both the the DVR BP 2.0 and 3.0 are discreet but still manages to record in full crystal clear 1080p HD. It also has a built-in microphone and speaker.

The Blaupunkt DVR BP 2.0FHD also has a superb 120 degree ultra-wide viewing angle, making it ideal for capturing large amounts of action from the road ahead. Storing the footage is easy as the camera accepts micro SD cards up to 32GB. It also has excellent loop recording facility that will allow for continuous recording so you’ll never have to worry about missing that all important video evidence.

Another important feature of the Blaupunkt DVR BP 2.0FHD is its internal G-sensor. This sensor is fully adjustable and can be set at a high-, medium-, or low-level. This will ensure that in the event of a collision or harsh braking, the motion G-shock sensor will automatically activate the cameras emergency recording mode. These video files are then fully protected and saved and can’t be overwritten by the loop recording function and can therefore be watched back at a later date, and possibly used as evidence against another driver.

Blaupunkt dashcams are available in dealers nationwide.