Youth commission chief Aiza Seguerra resigns

MALACAñANG on Tuesday confirmed that National Youth Commission (NYC) Chairman Aiza Seguerra has tendered her resignation.

In a news briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Office of the Executive Secretary has received the resignation letter of Seguerra.

He, however, added that he does not know the reason behind the resignation since he is yet to talk to Seguerra.

In a Facebook post, Seguerra said she met with President Rodrigo Duterte on March 5 to tender her resignation.

According to the former child movie and television star, the President was very understanding and supportive of her decision to leave government service.

“He was like a father. He listened, understood and he encouraged me. I told him how much I valued his trust and how this experience made me appreciate public service and our public servants,” Seguerra said.

Also a recording artist, she was appointed to her post in August 2016.

Duterte also appointed Seguerra’s partner, Liza Dino, as the chairman of the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

The two openly endorsed Duterte during the campaign period.

During her term as the NYC chief, Seguerra batted for minors as young as 15 years old to be tested for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) without the consent of their parents.

Seguerra also pushed for the resumption of the Sangguniang Kabataan elections that were supposed to be held last year.