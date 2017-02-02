Youth group condemns raid at MSU

THE militant youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (Spark) condemned both the police and military for the pre-dawn raid of a dormitory inside the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City last January 30. The group said police and military units involved in the raid should be held accountable for basing their operation on faulty intelligence reports. “We find the raid extremely bothering. This could embolden security forces and easily duplicate such transgressions in other campuses even if it is based on erroneous information,” Joanne Lim, the group’s spokesperson, said in a statement. Despite the release of all the residents of the dormitory as well as its owners, the group fears that raids on campuses in the guise of anti-terrorism or even anti-drug operation impedes if not outright violates the students’ right to academic freedom.