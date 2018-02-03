Youth group tells Duterte: ‘Expect more walkouts’

A youth group has warned President Rodrigo Duterte to “expect more class walkouts” after he called the attention of students from the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, who had led a protest against his leadership on Thursday.

“On February 23, Duterte should expect bigger protests, participated in by thousands of students, teachers and administrators and vendors, along with the entire UP community,” Stand Up, a political organization in state-run UP, said.

The group announced that the walkout protests aimed at fighting Duterte’s “tyranny and dictatorship” will start at participating local colleges and will continue at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila for the rest of the day.

The announcement was made after youth groups gathered on Thursday afternoon for the National Day of Walkout for Free Education, Freedom and Democracy that started in Diliman, then on to Katipunan Road in Quezon City with other groups from Ateneo de Manila University and Miriam College, among other schools.

Kabataan Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago hit Duterte’s remark on kicking out UP students who walked out of classes and giving their slots to “deserving [students from the community of]lumad [indigenous people]” instead.

“His statement exposes the true nature of his ‘free education’ scam; not all will benefit; instead of guaranteeing the right of every child to education, he dangles it around every time there is opposition to his fanatical dictatorship,” she said in a statement.

“In UP… earlier, they walked out. [They] do not go to school anymore. I’d be happy to reconfigure the view there.. a lot of Filipinos want to have good education. That’s the people’s money after all,” Duterte said in his speech in Davao City on Thursday.

Women’s group Gabriela Youth reiterated that UP students “have always fought side by side” with the lumad community.

“The UP students… will not be cowed by [Duterte’s] threat to kick them out. The protests will continue not only in UP but in all universities and colleges nationwide,” the women’s group said.