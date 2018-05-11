Youth in the spotlight

Day 3 highlights

Tell a personal story, then translate these intangible concepts that come from within into something tangible, like fashion pieces.

That was the idea behind the SoFA Design Institute Graduation Show which was presented during the 8th Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival at the Marquee tent of the EDSA Shangri-La hotel in Mandaluyong City.

Dubbed “TOLD: The Stories Within Me,” the graduations showcase featured works by the fashion design graduates of SoFA. For three consecutive years, the graduation show has been part of the fashion festival, which is highly committed to open doors for emerging talents.

It has been the ideal venue for the young students not just to exhibit their talent and passion, but also to experience how the fashion industry works both commercially and creatively.

Young designers Tyffanie Domingo, Marvi Rose Barillo, Jekka Sison, Chris Nick, Katrina Doloricon, Juan Paolo Francisco, Maria Josefina Sedayao, Pam Escalanda, April Toledo, Candice Arboleda, Sharmaine Ann Tanael, Ian Mark Mercado, Shelvan Bollozos, Fred Telarma, Jeremy Tan, Dominique Dy, Raine Faith Eugenio, Carmina Isabel Bautista, Trixie Platon, Farah Bianca Zavila, Jhaira Gonzales, Phuong Do, Mark Anthony Escauso, and Junnie Gambaloza presented their six-piece collections, with each fashion piece stitched and sewn with creativity and innovation, and embroidered with personal stories.

The graduation fashion show was a kaleidoscope of unique styles, ranging from unconventional Filipiniana pieces to technicolor canvas dresses, cocoon gowns, hooded ensembles, and pieces that combine traditional elements and unconventional materials, as well as inspiring stories of overcoming adversity, finding oneself, learning about love and heartbreaks, and experiencing life’s adventures, among others.

The runway became a diorama that provided an introspective peek into what the next generation of designers has in store for the fashion industry in the near future. With their innovative and intrepid designs, these young designers are the next purveyors in the local fashion scene.

On the same night, hair stylists from Junca Salon Group presented their creations. Junca Salon Group president Hisayuki Nagatome and stylist Monika Abad led the team.

The hair fashion show was all about soft waves and volume, created by Junca technology.

Wearing the metallic collection by designer Abie Abie, the models sashayed on the runway with sleek and chic hairstyles showcasing the best hair products and hair styling skills that Junca is known for, and Panasonic Beauty tools.

The third day of the festival culminated with a show featuring the collections of fashion designers and brands including Jandra Barbiera, Reynier Abello, Neon Island, ARIN, Garage Magazine (Menswear), Teofila, Mark Tamayo, and Eve.