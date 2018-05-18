Youth stage ‘Black Friday protest’ against Sereno ouster

STUDENTS and youth groups staged a “Black Friday” protest in Metro Manila to condemn the ouster of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

They gathered at 5 p.m. at the University of Santo Tomas; Taft, Vito Cruz and Padre Faura St. in Manila; Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)-Sta.Mesa main gate, Boy Scout Circle and Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City; University of the Philippines-Diliman Palma Hall, Ateneo de Manila University Gate 2, 5, and main entrance of Miriam College along Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City.

The rallyists wore black shirts and arm bands “to call for judicial independence and democracy.”

“By practically influencing and openly ordering the Supreme Court to immediately oust Sereno, [President Rodrigo] Duterte now essentially has control over all branches of government,” youth group Anakbayan said in a statement.

“We have come at a time where the government blatantly parades the morally outrageous, including grand dictatorial delusions, without shame or subtlety—forcing the people to swallow these as politically acceptable or else face persecution,” Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago said.

In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement (iDefend) held its protest at the Boy Scout Circle where major human rights and individual representatives expressed their condemnation of the government’s “efforts to dismantle the country’s democratic institutions” through songs.

Majority of the Supreme Court on May 11 voted to oust Sereno by granting the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida who questioned the validity of her appointment in 2012.

Sereno vowed to “bring the battle forward” by filing a motion for reconsideration to the Supreme Court’s ruling.