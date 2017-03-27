YouTube Kids channels for children to enjoy

Being a parent is tough enough, especially in the digital era. With smart phones and tablets so easy to navigate even by toddlers, what they watch when mom and dad are at work can indeed be worrisome.

This in mind, Globe At Home, shares with The Manila Times the top five kid-friendly YouTube Kids channel, which children can enjoy every when their parents are not around. YouTube Kids content creators mounted these channels where little ones can sing and dance along to tunes, learn from different shows and explore the world around them.

No. 1: HooplaKidz TV is perfect for adventurous kids who want to have fun in the comfort of their own homes! They can follow adorable characters like Gazoon, an elephant living in the wild; the Om Noms, a duo of green creatures who go on zany adventures outside the game Cut the Rope; and Annie, Ben, and Mango, a young girl, dog, and monkey who travel the world making new friends and music.

No. 2: Little Baby Bum is made for kids who love music. This channel is filled with nursery rhymes, complemented by entertaining videos. Viewers can watch individual videos, but they can also check the compilations, which can last up to an hour. Apart from being entertaining, the songs are also educational – kids can sing and learn by following nursery rhymes for getting dressed, learning the alphabet, learning to swim, and taking a bath.

No. 3: Finding Stuff Out is for the inquisitive child with so many questions. The show is hosted by Harrison Houde who answers science-related questions from its viewers. Throughout the show, Houde has answered questions like “Why can’t humans fly?”, “Why do people have hair?”, and “Why do bats sleep upside down?”.

No. 4: Kid Made Modern is where children can learn things like how to make wire flowers, tie dye shirts using magic markers, and even how to make a sweater. The instructions are safe and easy to execute, and will be a great bonding session with the parents!

No. 5: Pocoyo is the four-year old boy who goes on adventures with his friends Pato the duck, Elly the elephant, and Loula the dog. Together, they go on adventures on land, air, sea (and even space), and involves the viewers in their adventures. It’s a fun and interactive show filled with trips, games, music, and lessons.

For more information on log on to www.globe.com.ph/broadband.