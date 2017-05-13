Yuchengco Museum to offer free admission on Int’l Museum Day

On May 18, Yuchengco Museum offers a day of free admission to all its exhibitions and galleries in line with the worldwide celebration of International Museum Day (IMD).

Every May 18 since 1977, the International Council of Museums has organized IMD to highlight the importance of the role of museums as institutions that serve society and its development. Museums are hubs for promoting peaceful relationships between people, and their collections offer reflections of memories and representations of history. IMD provides museums an opportunity to show they display and depict traumatic experience and encourage visitors to think beyond their own individual experiences.

This year, IMD focus on “Museums and contested histories: Saying the unspeakable in museums,” encouraging institutions to play an active role in peacefully addressing traumatic histories through mediation and multiple points of view.

Each gallery at the museum showcases art and creativity in a wide variety of forms, from paintings and photographs to installation art to jewelry, couture, and home furnishings. The retrospective of Burmese jewelry designer Wynn Wynn Ong, Ryan Arbilo’s photographs of overseas Filipino workers in France, and paintings by National Artists for Visual Arts from the museum collection are just some of the works showcased in the museum.

The museum is located at RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala and Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenues, Makati. Museum hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm.