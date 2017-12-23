Yuetag dominates Year End Tournament

Youn Yuetag finished with 62 Molave points to cop the overall championship plum in the 10th Year End Tournament of The Cliff Golf and Beach Club at its layout in Poro Point in San Fernando City, La Union.

Maverick Punjabi, meanwhile, shot a 77 to claim the lowest gross award.

Kim Choong Tae, a 15-handicapper, shot an 85 gross worth of 56 points to clinch the Class A trophy. He edged out Tony Abriol, who finished second with 53.

Class B winner Voltaire Ramos carded an identical 91 gross against runner-up George Buyacao with the former winning via countback, 56-53.

JP Casem, meanwhile, had 61 points from his 90 gross to seal the victory in Class C division. Roberto Casem came in at second spot with 54 points.

Class D champion Thomson Llaguno had 68 Molave score followed by first runner-up Sang Ryul An at 70.

Eric Dyquianco finished with 61 while Max Wilson had 58 to place first and second in the seniors division, respectively.

Ladies champion Maggie Abriol garnered 56 points and led by one stroke against runner-up Jean Campos 55.

On the other hand, Kim Cabanero topped the juniors division with 42 gross after playing nine holes.

Voltaire Ramos and Paul Ryan shot 10 inches and 5.5 inches to the pin in holes no. 2 and 4 to receive the nearest to the pin award while Juanito Butche made the most accurate drive with one inch to the line of hole no. 8.

The tournament was backed by Thunderbird Resorts and Casinos, City of San Fernando, Soiltech Agriculturaprod Corporation, Lueco, Pacific Links, Universal Leaf Philippines Inc., AVSCC, Northern Cement Corporation, Province of La Union, Baguio Country Club, PCSupt. Charlo Collado and Roger Nullar.