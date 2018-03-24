Yulo bags silver in Doha leg of Gymnastics World Cup

Carlos “Caloy” Edriel Yulo has done it again.

In the finals of the men’s floor exercises of the Doha (Qatar) leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on Friday, the 18-year-old Filipino wunderkind pocketed the silver medal with 14.433 points.

The apparatus was won by Dmitry Larkin of Russia, who tallied 14.733 points for the gold medal.

Landing in third place with the bronze medal was Ryohei Sato of Japan with 14.200 points.

Interestingly, Yulo’s execution was graded higher by the judges (8.433 as against Lankin’s 8.333) but the Filipino teenager was edged out only because the Russian had taken off with a degree of difficulty of 6.4 as against Yulo’s 6.0.

Both gymnasts incurred no penalties.

In the floor exercise, points based on the degree of difficulty and those earned from the execution are added to determine the final standings.

Rounding up the eight-man finals were Takumi Sato, Japan, 14.133; Lee Chih Kai, Taipei, 13.766; Oskar Kirmes, Finland, 13.733; Rok Klavora, Slovenia, 13.700; and Ferhat Arican, Turkey, 13.200.

In the Baku (Azerbaijan) leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on March 18, Yulo took home also the silver medal in the horse vault or, more popularly, the vault.

Last month, in the Melbourne (Australia) stop of the World Cup, he bagged the bronze medal in the finals of the same apparatus.

Yulo’s successive podium finishes in the first three legs of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup are seen as a big boost to the hopes of the Filipino teener to qualify for other events in men’s gymnastics at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.