Yulo Memorial commences Jan 27

The 40th Jose Yulo Memorial Tournament will be held from January 27 to 28 at Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Canlubang, Laguna.

The tournament is open to any Canlubang member including their spouse or dependent, provided he/she is in good standing with the club.

Each team shall be composed of one member and one guest. Entry fee is P10,000 inclusive of two practice rounds, food and beverage for two days, giveaways and raffle entry. Practice rounds shall be played once in the North course and once on the South course.

Mulligan fee costs P200 per player, per day, which can be used anytime except on the putting green.

A Stableford aggregate system will be used for scoring. Pick-up is mandatory when playing for zero point to speed up the play.

The competition is being held in honor of former Supreme Court Chief Justice and late businessman Jose Yulo, who acquired Canlubang together with the Sugar Estate in 1948.

Registration is until January 21 only. Inquiries and registrations may be coursed through the Makati Office (02) 8976887 or Canlubang Office (049) 5432670/2642 to 43.