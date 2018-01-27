Yulo Memorial under way at Cangolf

The Jose Yulo Memorial gets going today with 196 players making up 98 teams bracing for competitive but fun tournament at the North and South Courses of Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna.

The host club’s premier member-guest tournament features teams composed of one member and one guest with the member’s maximum handicap set at 26 for male and 32 for female and maximum of 18 for male guest and 24 for female guest.

The field will clash for the overall team championship, the overall low gross crown and the individual low net and gross titles in the two-day tournament played under the Stableford Aggregate scoring system.

Meanwhile, a brand new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 (GLS CVT) will be staked as the grand raffle prize in the event held in honor of the late Speaker while The Turf Company and Texas Eagle are putting up golf carts and utility vehicles as hole-in-one prizes.

Pacsports Philippines, Inc. and Mitsubishi Motors Phil. Corp. are the other hole-in-one sponsors.

Other backers of the annual event are (gold sponsors) Jose Yulo Jr. family, Yntalco Realty Investment Company, Inc., Mesa Land Development Company, Inc., Hotel Kamana Sanctuary Resort and Spa, GG&A Club Shares (890-Golf) and K7G No. 1 Shirt in Golf while the silver sponsors are BSI, Medicated Spray, Bedarra Holdings, Inc., Peter Paul (Virgin Coconut Oil) and 1658 Trading Turf Maintenance Supplies.

Toshikatsu Oka and Yuji Tokunaga pooled a 157 from rounds of 74 and 83 to emerge the overall champions last year, edging the pairs of Richard Tan-Anthony Tan and Shiro Kinugasa-Junzo Ichikawa, which assembled with identical 153s.

Mari Hechanova-Junjun Plana took the team low gross plum while Luis Castro and Anthony Arevalo bagged the individual low gross and low net titles, respectively.