President Rodrigo Duterte (second from right) caps a four-day visit to China with dinner at a Jollibee branch in Hong Kong, wowing the crew and customers of the popular Filipino fast food restaurant. Duterte dined with partner Honeylet Avancena, daughters Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Kitty, and grandson Stingray. He was also joined by Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go and Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and wife Taguig City Mayor Laarni Cayetano. MALACAÑANG PHOTO
Please follow our commenting guidelines.