Yves Saint Laurent photographic exhibition arrives in Manila

Filipino mall-goers from had a glimpse in the life of world-famous French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent with the arrival of a touring photographic exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent: A Birth of a Legend in the city.

A joint partnership between the Embassy of France in the Philippines, Alliance Francaise de Manille, and SM, the exhibit was successfully brought to the country, all the way from France, to be part of the exhibit’s tour in Asia.

The French Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Thierry Mathou and his wife Madame Cecile and Alliance Francaise de Manille Executive Director Patrick Deyvant led the Embassy officials who graced the launch of the exhibit at SM Aura Premier, Bonifacio Global City.

Members of the diplomatic corps, fashion designers, and representatives from the country’s top fashion schools also attended the event, and were warmly welcomed by SM Senior Vice President for Marketing Communications Millie Dizon and SM Aura Premier Assistant Vice President for Operations Bernice Baculi.

Yves Saint Laurent: A Birth of a Legend showcases 49 original photographs by renowned French photographer, Pierre Boulat about the creative work, anxiety and happiness of one of the most recognized designers in the world, during the preparation of his first collection in 1962.

In 1961, Saint Laurent was preparing to launch his fashion house with his partner, Pierre Bergé. He was called “the new fashion genius” by the fashion editor of Life magazine, Sally Kirkland after his last collection of Dior. Yves Saint Laurent is also known for working at Dior during his early years.

Yves Saint Laurent or known as YSL is a luxury French fashion brand, which the designer founded in 1961. The brand then became well known for iconic and modern masterpieces like tuxedos and suits for women. He also became the first living fashion designer to be honored by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with a solo exhibition in 1983.

Boulat, meanwhile, is a renowned French photographer and journalist. He is one of the few photographers of Saint Laurent since his debut at Dior. He opened a fashion studio on 1948 and worked freelance for different French and American magazines—Look, Life and Time. He participated in the realization of the catalog for the exhibition of Saint Laurent in the Metropolitan Museum of New York City.