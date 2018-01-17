Zalora PH beefing up e-commerce position

ONLINE shopping platform Zalora aims to beef up its position in the local fashion e-commerce market this year.

“We plan to maintain our market leadership going into next year and beyond,” Paulo Campos III, chief executive officer of Zalora Philippines, told The Manila Times.

Campos conceded that while market share was “hard to define” given the broad mix of retailers ranging from business-to-consumers, consumers-to-consumers and even sellers on Facebook, the company is bent on protecting its position in the fashion e-commerce segment.

According to Malaysia-based online platform iPrice Group, Lazada last year topped the e-commerce segment in the country in terms of website traffic, followed by Zalora.

“We only work for official brands, owners. There are no fake products on our part. Everything we sell is authentic from official brands,” Campos stressed.

Moreover, Campos believes that with the Ayala group on its side, their combined expertise in handling offline and online merchants, respectively, makes for a “powerful duo” that can improve not only the company’s operation in the Philippines but also the whole e-commerce market.

“They’re retailers themselves,” he said, referring to the Ayala group. “They feature a number of tenants or merchants. They’re also enabling them through offline sales.”

The Ayala group ventured into the e-commerce sector last year by acquiring a 49-percent stake in Zalora Philippines from Global Fashion Group (GFG).

Campos said Ayala and Zalora seek to empower Philippine brands by going online.

“How we see the market develop is similar to other markets, companies. Offline or traditional companies will have to have an online strategy down to their particular service,” he said.

He said Zalora will be opening more pop-up stores in 2018 where brands could highlight products and where its click and connect initiative could create a “better relationship with consumers even offline.”