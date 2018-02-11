Zalora PH synergy with Ayala keeps company on pace with rivals

As one of the top three e-Commerce sites in the Philippines according to a 2017 study by the Malaysia-based iPrice Group, online shopping platform Zalora posts an average growth of 40 percent in revenues every year.

This was revealed to the Manila Times by Zalora Philippines online marketing head Cris Tan.

Tan, however, admits that despite the popular Valentine season, February is not among the company’s strongest retail months.

“That is because apart from being the shortest month of the year, it also follows our strongest sale periods like Black Friday that takes place during November at 11.11, Cyber Monday on December at 12.12. and the Online Fever end of season sale that happens on January,” Tan noted.

But even as February does not favorably compare to the rest of the year in terms of sales performance, Tan said the month remains a busy one for Zalora as in addition to separate Valentine sales promos for men and women, the company runs a sitewide Valentine’s Day/payday sale from Feb 14 to 16 at 20 percent off for a minimum spending of P2,000 with voucher code DATE20.

“Accessories, beauty products and dresses tend to do very well during this month. Our own private labels ZALORA and Something Borrowed are among our top-selling brands and available only on our website. We also have other exclusive brands that sell very well like Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, and Privé Revaux,” Tan revealed.

Tan admits that the Ayala group’s investment in the company last year also means brighter prospects for Zalora this 2018.

“We expect to see a lot of synergies with Ayala subsidiaries, particularly Globe, BPI and Ayala Malls, coming to fruition this year. This includes the launch of more Zalora Pop-Up Stores in different Ayala Malls locations around the country, exclusive events and offers for Zalora, Globe and BPI customers,” Tan noted.

Sales are expected to remain on the upswing for the rest of the year and is even enhanced as the Ayala investment has allowed consumers to gain access to Globe GCash, Ayala’s own digital wallet technology that give consumers the convenience of doing cashless transactions with them.

“We’re also launching more international brands this year that will only be available exclusively online through us, including an exciting, exclusive collaboration with a renowned international designer,” the Zalora executive shared.