ZAMBALES GEARS FOR DINAMULAG MANGO FESTIVAL

IBA, Zambales: This year’s Dinamulag Mango Festival kicks off this Monday with the “Mangga, Kulay at Pintura” pole banner competition at the People’s Park here. Opening ceremony for the Parayawan agri-tourism showcase and trade fair takes place on April 7 as well as the “Todo Todo Décor my Tricycle” motorcade, the 1st Zambales Motor Endurance Challenge. Zambayle Street Dancing and Acoustic Night takes place on April 8 while “Laro ng Lahi” with Katutubong Ayta Zambaleno, Invitational Beach Volleyball and a float parade and competition happen on April 9. “Picolets na Makulets,” a children’s festival and the Bb. Zambales coronation night marks the final day of the Dinamulag Festival on April 14 that will be capped by a fireworks display in the evening.