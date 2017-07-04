Zambales sets out multi-billion projects

IBA, Zambales: The provincial government of Zambales has allotted some P4 billion for various infrastructure and development projects in the province in one year of the Deloso administration.

“There are so many infrastructure projects that are being implemented in our province. You can see the almost

simultaneous blessing of new school buildings and other infrastructures,” Gov. Amor Deloso said.

Deloso said the province needed to build more schools and other social development infrastructure projects to empower all, especially the youth sector, towards a brighter future.

Aside from these projects, Deloso also disclosed the revival of the Tarlac-Iba Road project, through Rep. Cheryl Deloso-Montalla (1st District) with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), for P7.2-billion budget that will connect Iba, to Capas in Tarlac and open the vast land area to new investors.

At the end of Tarlac-Iba Road is an international airport with a seven-kilometer runway.

“Zambales needs an airport because soon it will become the premier province in this part of the Philippines,” he said.

Deloso added that Zambales is one of the two provinces selected to receive P1.6 billion from the Philippine Rural Development Fund Program.

But the governor stressed he will not allow heavy industries in the province, especially in northern Zambales, as tourism remains the best industry for the province.

“We have the most beautiful beach areas and natural resources that even the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is requesting for a 200-hectare land here for the construction of the Philippine Olympic Village where all the Olympic-bound athletes will be trained,” Deloso said.

He added that the project will open jobs and business opportunities to Zambales residents, noting that in their last hosting of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, the business sector earned about P46 million in sales and services.

Other tourism projects that await implementation are the marking as national landmarks of Mount Tapulao, the highest mountain in the province; Mount Pinatubo Crater, a favorite destination for trekkers, mountain climbers and adventurists; and the hidden shrine in San Marcelino.

There is also a plan to build a cable car that will stretch from the summit of Mt. Tapulao down near the beach areas.

“With the help of Rep. Cheryl and the support of the provincial board headed by Vice Gov. Angel Magsaysay, we are emerging as a primary province in matters of tourism,” Deloso said.

Meanwhile, Deloso lauded former governor Vicente Magsaysay for donating 300 hectares of family land in Barangay Rosario to be developed as a government center where the provincial capitol and all government offices will be transferred.

Deloso’s family also donated 300 hectares of land in Barangay Bulawen where a new convention center will be constructed.

The provincial government, he said, will not spend a centavo for these projects because the funds will come from the private-public partnership program.