Zambales town mayor, companions survive ambush–police

SAN FELIPE, Zambales: Two motorcycle-riding men fired at the car of the town mayor here on Monday morning but did not hit the target or any of her companions in what appeared to be an ambush attempt, police said.

Reports from the San Felipe Police Station said Mayor Carolyn Fariñas was on her way to the municipal hall at 7:30 a.m. when the still unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants fired five shots at her Toyota Innova.

The mayor and her companions, John Ray Ramil, a staff and Raul Rosete, her driver survived the attack along Mendaros St. near the National Highway here.

Only Rosete was hurt in the face from the shattered glass windshield.

According to police, the suspects were on board a motorcycle with plate number 7979UY and fled towards the northern direction of the province.

The motorcycle used by the suspects was discovered later abandoned in a barangay in the town.

Police are now investigating the incident.