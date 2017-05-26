Zambawood is a sprawling ranch estate in an area is full of potential energy, from the volcanic origins of the land, to the whimsical pine trees on the beach. With a gorgeous backdrop like this, even the movie studios have found their settings, and hence the name was born, Zambawood. The creation of Rachel Harrison, a mother with a special needs adult son, Julyan – now 24 years old – what started as a peaceful and tranquil enclave for him to live and find his purpose, is now a sanctuary and organic farm with a boutique hotel. The picturesque natural surroundings are perfect for prenup shoots, forest weddings and other special parties or events.
To know more about Zambawood, visit www.zambawood.com
