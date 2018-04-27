Zambo bridge collapses, lawmakers among hurt

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Over a dozen people, including two lawmakers, were hurt when a wooden bridge in one of Zamboanga City’s poor neighborhoods suddenly collapsed on Thursday.

Among those hurt were Representatives Albee Benitez and Celso Lobregat, who were with their staff; and Mayor Maria Isabelle Salazar. With them were representatives from the National Housing Authority (NHA).

They were on their way to inspect a government housing facility in Rio Hondo village when part of the bridge collapsed.

People fell into the filthy river three meters below. Soldiers escorting the group quickly helped them.

The group was to inspect a project built by NHA contractors amid allegations substandard materials were used in the construction of the houses.

In 2014, lawmakers also inspected government housing projects in Santa Catalina. These projects were intended for residents whose houses were destroyed in 2013 during the three weeks of street fighting between Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and security forces.