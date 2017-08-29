Zambo MSME conference set

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is staging a conference to update concerned stakeholders on policy directions and inform them about the latest in the country’s micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSME) development agenda.

About 400 entrepreneurs from all over Zamboanga Peninsula are expected to attend the one-day activity, dubbed the 2017 Zamboanga Peninsula MSME Conference, which will be held on Wednesday, August 30, in Pagadian City.

The conference is anchored on the theme “The 7 Ms Towards Prosperous Asean MSMEs.”

Sitti Amina Jain, DTI regional director, on Monday said that business experts have been invited to share their knowledge and insights on opportunities presented by Asean integration.

The topics to be discussed during the conference are the following: The Philippines in the Asean Economic Community: Opportunities and Challenges; Mastery and Mentoring towards MSME Competitiveness and Resilience; Appropriate Technology and Machines towards a Productive and Responsive Asean MSMEs; and, Policy Directions Toward Enhancing Productive Philippine MSMEs in the Asean, all these capturing 7Ms: mind-set change, mastery, mentoring, markets, machines, money, and models of Business.

The 7Ms is Trade department’s approach in uplifting MSMEs.

Expected participants to the conference are representatives from MSMEs, multi-national corporations, the private sector, academe, and concerned government agencies.