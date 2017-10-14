Zambo MSMEs urged to tap govt programs

Micro, small and medium enterprises in Zamboanga have been urged to maximize the use of government programs designed to support entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the launch of the “Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan” (TNK) program in the region, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the government wanted to help create robust industries and boost investments.

“TNK’s goal is to create a culture of Filipinos who are success-driven, independent, and know how to appreciate the value put on one’s work. The core of the program is to empower the bottom of the pyramid to empower the nation,” Lopez said.

National and international trade fairs are part of the overall government initiative and there are also partnerships with malls, shopping destinations and even airports to enhance market access via Go Lokal! stores and other pasalubong centers.

MSMEs were also encouraged to tap the “Pondo para sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso” or P3 program, which offers low-interest financial assistance via recognized micro financing institutions.

Lopez also urged officials from the Department of Interior and Local Government and local government units to provide spaces in their respective public markets for MSME products.

Lopez also attended the Zamboanga Peninsula Investment Conference where he encouraged stakeholders to continue partnering with the government in raising the investment profile of the region and improving the investment climate.

“We can address inequality and reduce poverty by implementing programs that sustainably create jobs and increase incomes through exports and investments, as well as through smart, innovation-led entrepreneurship,” he said.