Zambo sting ops yield P5-M worth of shabu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Anti-narcotics and navy intelligence agents on Friday captured five suspected drug pushers in a carefully hatched sting ope­ration in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines that yielded P5 million worth of shabu.

Officials said the men are all natives of Sulu, one of five provinces under the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). Lyndon Aspacio, regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) based here confirmed the report.

Aspacio said agents seized a kilo of shabu worth some P5 million packed in 20 sachets from the suspects Binnajar Hadjili, 30; Din-din Ronie, 30; Jamesar Hussin, 33; Jamesar Abdulmaid, 33; and Dismar Gulam, 23.

The men sold the illegal drugs to undercover agents in Canelar near Governor Camins Avenue. All the five suspects are being held by PDEA while criminal charges are being prepared against them.