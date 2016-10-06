Zamboanga bettor wins P11-million lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Zamboanga bagged the P11.3-million Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Wednesday night.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the lotto ticket with the winning combination – 25-23-10-32-04-15 was bought from a lotto outlet in Zamboanga City.

The winner who will be claiming a total of P11,398,676 only paid P20.00 for the winning combination. There were also 39 lotto players who got the second prize of P17,960 and 1,534 others will be getting P360 each for guessing three of the six-number combination.