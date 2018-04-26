Zamboanga bridge collapses, over a dozen hurt

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Over a dozen people were hurt, including two lawmakers, when a wooden bridge in one of Zamboanga City’s poor neighborhood suddenly collapsed on Thursday.

Among those hurt were Representatives Albee Benitez and Celso Lobregat, who were with their staff; Mayor Maria Isabelle Salazar, and members of the National Housing Authority (NHA). They were on their way to inspect the government housing facility in Rio Hondo village when a part of the bridge collapsed.

People fell into the filthy river three meters below the bridge. Soldiers escorting the group quickly helped them. It was unknown what caused the collapse. The group was to inspect a project built by NHA contractors after many of the units showed cracks on the walls and allegations of poor quality or substandard materials used in the construction of the houses.

In 2014, government housing projects in Santa Catalina were also inspected by lawmakers because of the same construction defects. These projects were intended for residents whose houses were destroyed in 2013 during the three weeks of street fighting between the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and security forces.

Loyal followers of MNLF chieftain Nur Misuari attacked Zamboanga in a failed rebellion that killed and wounded hundreds of people and displaced over 120,000 others.

Misuari remains untouchable and is believed to be in Sulu province. AL JACINTO