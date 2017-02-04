Zamboanga drug den maintainer, trader arrested

A WOMAN drug den owner, a suspected dealer and seven alleged users were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) during a buy-bust operation in Zamboanga City recently. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the suspects as Nearesa Renacia Cervantes, 50, alleged drug den owner; Judy Yap Tan, 52, suspected pusher; Erickson Climaco, 37; Reynaldo Garcia, 39; Reneboy Gasoh, 45; Marlon Macatangay, 37; Jason Modanza, 22; Marichu Nishimoto, 37, and Sol Solaiman, 32, alleged drug users. Lapena said anti-narcotics operatives of PDEA Regional Office 9 conducted an entrapment operation against Cervantes and Tan in the former’s house doubling as a drug den along Boholano Drive, Barangay Camino Nuevo, Zamboanga City. Confiscated from the suspects were 15 heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu weighing worth P70,000 and various drug paraphernalia. The drug den could accommodate 40 to 50 customers everyday and earn an estimated income from P10,000 to P15,000 daily, Lapena added.