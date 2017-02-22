Zamboanga mayor’s house strafed

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Unidentified gunmen strafed the house of Mayor Flora Villarosa of Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte at dawn on Wednesday. Supt. Rogelio Alabata, regional police spokesman, said the attackers fled on a van and a motorcycle. It was unclear whether the strafing was carried out by communist rebels or other armed groups operating in the province. It was not known if Villarosa was in the house at the time of the attack but police said there was no report of casualties. New People’s Army rebels had attacked politicians whom they accused of colluding with security forces and other crimes against the communist group.