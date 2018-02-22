Zamboanga officials surrender more than 100 loose firearms

THE government of Zamboanga City turned over more than 100 loose firearms before the military on Wednesday, the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) said on Thursday.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMinCom spokeswoman, said it was Zamboanga City Mayor Ma. Isabelle Climaco-Salazar who turned over the firearms to Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., WestMinCom chief.

Petinglay said that barangay (village) officials from Arena Blanco, Tigtabon, Mercedes and Cabaluay surrendered the firearms to the military and police.

Of the 157 firearms, 29 are 16 caliber .30 and M1 Garand rifles, which were turned to the Philippine Army’s 11th Infantry Battalion; eight M1 Garand rifles to the Marine Battalion Landing Team-11; four M1 Garand rifles and a 6mm HE Rocket launcher to Joint Task Force Zamboanga.

At the same time, the Zamboanga City Police Office also presented to Galvez 128 loose firearms — 92 shotguns; an M16 rifle; 15 9mm pistols; eight caliber revolvers; 11 caliber .45 pistols; and a caliber .22 pistol.

The surrender was in light with the campaign of the military and President Rodrigo Duterte against loose firearms. DEMPSEY REYES