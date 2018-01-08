Zamboanga policeman killed in ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A policeman returning home from duty was killed in an ambush by gunmen riding a motorcycle in Zamboanga City on Monday morning. Police Officer 3 Michael Tan was riding his motorcycle along Veterans Avenue when the assailants fired shots at him. He died on the spot. Tan was with the Drug Enforcement Team of the local police before he was assigned at the Warrant Section. Gun attacks are common in Zamboanga where hired killers actively operate. There had been dozens of unresolved murders in the past years and many of the crimes were linked to hired killers.