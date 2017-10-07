Zamboanga policeman killed after drug bust

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two gunmen riding a motorcycle killed a police officer minutes after he and his team arrested a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust along Cariño Compound in Camino Nuevo here on late Thursday night.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police spokesperson, said Senior Police Officer 3 Ronie Alar Adanza was heading home on his motorcycle after the operation and stopped to talk to a group of civilians when the gunmen arrived and shot him in the head.

Prior to the attack, Adanza’s group arrested Rodel Gonzales, 39, after allegedly selling a packet of shabu to an undercover at about 9:45 p.m.

The assailants fled after the shooting. Investigators recovered three bullet casings fired from a .45-caliber pistol.

Police were investigating whether Adanza’s murder was connected to the sting operation. The local police force has been very active in the government’s drug war and arrested hundreds in the past months.

Meanwhile, the regional police office have ordered a separate investigation into the death of a man while under the custody of the Zamboanga City police.

Eduardo Serino Sr., a native of Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte, was arrested on September 30 after he allegedly refused to have his backpack, containing clothes, search during a security inspection.

He was brought to the police station where he allegedly went wild and electrocuted himself. Serino was in Zamboanga City to look after his child who was in a hospital.

His arrest was recorded on video by some civilians which was uploaded on Facebook that went viral. Serino’s face and body bore bruises.

Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, regional police chief, created a fact-finding team to conduct a separate probe on the case while Zamboanga police said it is open to investigation as it denied Serino was physically abused while under investigation.