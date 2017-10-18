Zamboanga-Sandakan service rescheduled

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific Air is postponing the launch of a Zamboanga-Sandakan service originally scheduled to start before the end of the month.

CEB was supposed to fly the route four times weekly — Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays — beginning October 29.

The company, through its wholly-owned unit Cebgo, was to use a fleet of brand new Aerei da Trasporto Regionale (ATR) aircraft.

“We apologize to all our partners, agents, suppliers, our stakeholders, and most importantly to all our guests who booked flights between Zamboanga and Sandakan for any inconvenience this postponement has caused,” Cebgo President and CEO Alexander Lao said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We had to make the difficult decision to postpone the launch of our Zamboanga-Sandakan service to give more time to work on operational details,” he added.

Passengers who have booked a flight from Zamboanga to Sandakan and vice-versa or a round-trip ticket will be refunded in full. They will also be given a round-trip travel voucher that can be used for any other short-haul international destination.

“We remain committed to flying between Zamboanga and Sandakan. Cebu Pacific will continue to support the drive for seamless logistics connectivity within the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asia Growth Area,” the carrier said in the statement.

PNA