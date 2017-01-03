Zamboanga town mayor survives highway ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The mayor of Kumalarang town in Zamboanga del Sur cheated death after he survived an ambush while traveling on a highway in Zamboanga Sibugay town late on Monday.

Police said Mayor Eugenio Salva Jr. was with his driver and security escorts in a pick-up truck when they fired upon by unidentified gunmen near Basalem village in Buug town.

Senior Supt. Rogelio Alabata, regional police spokesman, said Salva was not even aware that they had been attacked.

The Salva group, according to Alabata, only discovered the attack when they reached home and found bullet holes in the vehicle.

“They said they heard gunfire while passing the area and did not mind it ,believing that it was only a firecracker,” he said.

Salva was with his driver, Rico Ranido, and his escorts Roger Brazil and policeman Markwin Caylan.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the shooting but Muslim and communist rebels are known to operate in the province.