Zamboanga weightlifters receive equipment from IWF

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has donated P220,000 worth of new equipment for weightlifters based in this city.

Philippine Weightlifting Association vice president, Councilor Elbert Atilano told Philippine News Agency on Monday that the donation, which arrived here Sunday, is very timely and will be of great help since the city lacks weightlifting equipment.

Atilano said the donation, which consisted of two sets of barbells, weight­­lifting belt, shoes, and suits among others, will be stationed at the Universidad de Zam­boa­nga, the main training center for weightlifting here.

Zamboanga City has 100 active weightlifters who train at the Universidad de Zamboanga in Barangay Mercedes and at the gym of Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz in Barangay Mampang.

Meanwhile, Atilano said he is planning to transfer the weightlifting training center to the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex.

The sports complex is under rehabilitation since it was used as an evacuation center for thousands of families displaced in the 21-day September 2013 siege.

PNA