Zamora, Jacinto lead PSL National Series winners

Reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Sean Terence Zamora and Philippine junior record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto led the gold medallists in the 107th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Zamora, a University of Santo Tomas standout, dominated the boys’ 15-over 100m Individual Medley in record-fashion as he submitted one minute and 0.10 second, breaking the 1:02.81 old mark of Jacinto established last year at the same venue.

On the other hand, Jacinto of University of the East, stamped his class in his favorite event – the 50m backstroke – nailing 27.46 seconds to beat Zamora, who registered a close 27.78-second showing.

Also sharing the spotlight were veteran international campaigners Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque and Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy, who ruled their respective events.

Mojdeh, a multi-gold medalist in six international competitions last year, topped the girls’ 10-year 50m butterfly in 33.71 seconds while Dula, winner of Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore, bagged the top honors in the boys’ 9-year 50m butterfly in 35.60 seconds.

Not to be outdone was Aishel Cid Evangelista who smashed the boys’ 6-under 100m IM record via a 1:37.78 output. He reset his own old record of 1:38.47.

Also gaining gold medals in their events were Triza Tabamo (girls’ 9-year 50m butterfly), Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 10-year 100m IM), Aalia Jaire Espejo (girls’ 13-year 100m IM), Charize Juliana Esmero (girls’ 14-year 100m IM), Rio Lorenzo Malapitan (boys’ 13-year 100m IM), Albert Sermonia II (boys’ 11-year 100 IM) and Andrea Jheremy Pacheco (girls’ 15-over 100m IM).

“It’s a great start for us as these kids are really improving from time to time. This is just our first competition and we’re seeing a lot of good swimmers who will qualify for our international competitions this year,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other gold medallists were Tara Beard, Marthena Bodegon, Ehm Alavy-Chafi, Jhoey Gallardo, Adelle Bayan, Simone Rosayaga, Rafael Escalona, Raniel Bautista, Trump Luistro, Jaden Valin, Lord Benedict Janda, Jhunery Vinluan, Sofia Lopez, Ixidorre Cajucom, Rigel Hechanova, Therese Bartolome, Neve Salgado, Katherine Gapuz, Louise Reyes, Ming Chen, Adrienne Macapagal, Raplh Hernandez, Chadie Chen, Dave Tiquia, Antonie Agbanlog, Roger Dante Giron and Celestine Modesto.

The PSL is the accredited swimming association by the Philippine Sports Commission and Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippine. It sends tankers to different international competitions including the prestigious Summer World University Games scheduled in August in Taiwan.