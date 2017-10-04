Zanjoe Marudo gets iEmmys nomination for ‘MMK’ role

After earning nods from local award-giving bodies, Zanjoe Marudo has received a major boost by way of an iEmmys nomination for a single portrayal in the weekly ABS-CBN drama anthology, “Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK).”

The model-turned-actor is vying for the Best Performance by an Actor award at the 45th International Emmy Awards, nominated alongside Julio Andrade (Brazil), Kenneth Branagh (United Kingdom), and Kad Merad (France).

“This recognition from the iEmmys is a personal milestone for me as an actor and as a Filipino. This is a dream come true. I thank the jurors, the show MMK, ABS-CBN and Star Magic,” Marudo said in statement sent to The Manila Times.

The 35-year-old is nominated for his portrayal of a father with paranoid schizophrenia in MMK’s “Anino” episode.

It will be remembered that MMK gave Marudo one of his first acting jobs after his stint in the “Pinoy Big Brother” reality show in 2006. That same year, he starred with Rica Peralejo and Derek Ramsay in the “Love Letter” episode of the anthology. Between 2006 and 2016, Marudo counts a total of 13 MMKs in his body of work.

Marudo said that while this latest validation of his acting skills comes from an international award-giving body, he has also thrived in nominations in the local scene.

The actor was nominated in 2011 for two awards: New Movie Actor of the Year at the PMPC Star Awards for Movies for the Star Cinema Film “You Got Me!” and Breakthrough Actor of the Year at Golden Screen Awards for “Altar.”

In 2011, he took home the 9th Gawad Tanglaw for Television’s Best Single Performance by an Actor for his role in MMK’s “Kuliglig” episode.

Thereafter, he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award at the 38th Metro Manila Film Festival for his portrayal as Angel Locsin’s devoted boyfriend in the drama movie “One More Try.”

The same role earned him two more best supporting actor nominations in the 61st FAMAS Awards and the 29th PMPC Star Awards for Movies.

Most recently, Marudo won the PinakaPasadong Katuwang na Aktor in the 19th Gawad Pasado Awards for the movie “The Third Party.” The dramedy was all the more challenging for Marudo as he portrayed Sam Milby’s new love interest. It also marked his second movie with Locsin who played Milby’s ex-girlfriend.

For the iEmmys, Marudo earned a spot along 44 nominees across 11 categories, from 18 countries. Fellow Star Magic artist Jodi Sta. Maria was also nominated in the international awards in 2016 for Best Performance by an Actress as Amor Powers in the hit drama “Pangako Sa’Yo.” Primetime series “Bridges of Love,” meanwhile, was nominated in the Best Telenovela category that same year.

This year’s winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on November 20 at the Hilton New York Hotel. The International Emmy Awards are given by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.